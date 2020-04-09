coronavirus

VA Hospital in Miami Expects Surge of Coronavirus Cases In Coming Weeks

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 72-year-old man who fought in the Vietnam War is sharing his experience of fighting COVID-19.

Mike Sexton spent four days in the intensive care unit at the VA hospital in Miami. He tested positive for coronavirus after feeling sick for nearly a week.

"My symptoms were diarrhea and very weak and pretty bad cough, and I had a low grade fever of 99.4," Sexton, a father and grandfather, said.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Builder Urges Miami-Dade County to Close Construction Sites Due to COVID-19

Florida 5 hours ago

U.S. Postal Service Hiring in South Florida

The latest numbers from Veterans Affairs shows there are 17 patients with COVID-19 at the hospital, but there could soon be a surge.

"They're doing everything they can," Sexton said. "A lot of the vets don't have any other kind of healthcare and they depend solely on the VA."

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 30,096 veterans have been tested, and 3,504 of those are positive. The agency also reports 174 deaths as of Thursday.

The VA also reported 36 outpatient cases in Miami and 12 outpatient in West Palm, which receives patients from as far north as Fort Pierce.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiamiDepartment of Veterans AffairsVA Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us