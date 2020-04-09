VA Hospital in Miami Expects Surge of Coronavirus Cases In Coming Weeks

A 72-year-old man who fought in the Vietnam War is sharing his experience of fighting COVID-19.

Mike Sexton spent four days in the intensive care unit at the VA hospital in Miami. He tested positive for coronavirus after feeling sick for nearly a week.

"My symptoms were diarrhea and very weak and pretty bad cough, and I had a low grade fever of 99.4," Sexton, a father and grandfather, said.

The latest numbers from Veterans Affairs shows there are 17 patients with COVID-19 at the hospital, but there could soon be a surge.

"They're doing everything they can," Sexton said. "A lot of the vets don't have any other kind of healthcare and they depend solely on the VA."

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 30,096 veterans have been tested, and 3,504 of those are positive. The agency also reports 174 deaths as of Thursday.

The VA also reported 36 outpatient cases in Miami and 12 outpatient in West Palm, which receives patients from as far north as Fort Pierce.