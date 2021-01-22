Vaccination Site at Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park Will Relocate

As of next week, the vaccination site at Holiday Park will relocate to Snyder Park, and people who received their first dose at Holiday Park should get their second dose at the new location.

Holiday Park will no longer serve as a vaccination site as of Saturday. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Snyder Park, 3299 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, by appointment only, the Florida Department of Health in Broward announced Friday.

The department said the transition will enhance service and traffic flow.

Those who got their first dose at Holiday Park before Jan. 22 don't need to make a new appointment for the second dose.

Residents who meet the criteria of being age 65 or older, or frontline health care workers, can request to make an appointment by calling 866-201-6313 or TTY at 833-476-1526.