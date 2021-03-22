Vaccinations Begin for Floridians 50+ as Eligibility Expands in State

All Floridians over the age of 50 became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations across the state on Monday.

The new week saw two big changes and one problem at the FEMA-supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North – the site’s registration system was briefly down on Monday.

The issue marked an otherwise well-ordered day for the new age group in the state’s vaccination effort.

Although vaccine eligibility saw a 10-year drop from last week in Florida, demand has been soft at the site since it opened earlier this month due to the state’s slow expansion of guidelines.

Moving forward, the Northwest Miami-Dade site will offer 500 first doses every day through April 7th.

Initially, staff said they would only administer booster shots beginning Wednesday to avoid confusion and long lines of residents due for a second shot and those looking for their first.

If eligibility expands to include nearly every Florida resident between now and the first week of April, the state says it is unaware how criteria or vaccine supplies could be affected.