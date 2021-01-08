Covid Vaccine Registration Set to Begin at Hard Rock Stadium

Residents will be able to register for vaccination appointments at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens starting Friday morning at 8 a.m.

A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said about 1,000 appointments will be available per day due to a limited supply of doses available from the federal government.

To try to schedule an appointment, call 1-888-499-0840. Only frontline healthcare workers and residents ages 65 and over currently qualify, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

"We understand demand for the vaccine is high, and we are doing everything possible to provide additional appointments pending more vaccine being allocated by the federal government," the spokesperson said.

Hard Rock will offer additional registration options in the coming days.