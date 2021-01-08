coronavirus vaccine

Covid Vaccine Registration Set to Begin at Hard Rock Stadium

Residents will be able to register for appointments by phone beginning Friday at 8 a.m.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents will be able to register for vaccination appointments at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens starting Friday morning at 8 a.m.

A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said about 1,000 appointments will be available per day due to a limited supply of doses available from the federal government.

To try to schedule an appointment, call 1-888-499-0840. Only frontline healthcare workers and residents ages 65 and over currently qualify, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

LATEST

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Israel's Covid Vaccine Rollout Is the Fastest in the World — Here Are Some Lessons for the Rest of Us

Apple Inc. 5 hours ago

European Markets Advance as Recovery Hopes Boost Sentiment

"We understand demand for the vaccine is high, and we are doing everything possible to provide additional appointments pending more vaccine being allocated by the federal government," the spokesperson said.

Hard Rock will offer additional registration options in the coming days.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineHard Rock StadiumMiami Gardenscovid vaccinationsFlorida Division of Emergency Management
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us