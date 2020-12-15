Broward County

Vaccine to Roll Out to More Broward Hospitals Soon

By Willard Shepard

NBC Universal, Inc.

As health care workers lined up for their COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, in a few days, workers from other Broward hospitals could be getting their shots, too.

Latanya Forbes, with Memorial Healthcare, came forward as one of the first to get a shot.

“I wanted to kind of send a message out to the community how important this is going to be if we are to fight this pandemic, we need to get the vaccines,” Forbes said.

Local

florida gators 2 hours ago

Florida's Johnson Speaking, Calling Teammates Via FaceTime

Miami-Dade County 6 hours ago

Miami-Dade Saw an Increase in Gun Violence this Year and Police Are Blaming Social Media

Memorial Healthcare said that each day, the volume of doctors, nurses, and other critical staff members will increase as they can give out 120 shots an hour at a location they have set up in Miramar. Workers are going online to schedule their vaccine shots.

“This just gives you and a little extra layer of confidence that we will make it through this fight,” Forbes said.

Memorial says it's going to use about one-third of the shipment it received Monday and so it will be able to help other hospitals in Broward quickly.

”We have a vaccination wave for our employees—our first line employees—and we are also ready to help our community hospitals," said Dr. Dorinda Segovia of Memorial Heathcare System.

The five hospitals that will be given the vaccine are Broward General, Holy Cross, Westside Regional, Cleveland Clinic and the Florida Medical Center.

They will share 12,500 doses. Those getting the shots are returning to shifts and back to the reality that the virus hasn’t gone anywhere.

“This is a first opportunity to get light say we have an ability to really combat this,"  said Alberto Augsten with Memorial Healthcare.

How soon will these other medical centers get their share of the vaccine? Memorial Healthcare is setting up the logistics, and it could be done by the end of the week.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countycovid-19 vaccinememorial healthcare system
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us