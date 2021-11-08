Vaccines Available for Students at Broward Public Schools Starting Wednesday

Broward County elementary and middle school students will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at their school.

Beginning Wednesday, Broward County Public Schools in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, will be making vaccines available to students ages 5 to 11.

Department of Health staff will be administering the shots. Vaccination is voluntary and requires parental consent.

Parents will be receiving details from their kids' schools about exact dates for when they will be available at each school.

Here is the schedule for when schools are expected to offer vaccines:

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized expanding the vaccines to younger children. The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is one-third of the dosage formulated for people 12 and older.

The Palm Beach County School District began offering vaccines to younger students through a mobile clinic last week.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools are still finalizing their vaccination accessibility plans, officials said.