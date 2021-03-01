The coronavirus arrived in Florida one year ago on March 1, 2020.

That day, instead of celebrating the first day of spring, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency after the first “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state.

Over the course of 365 days, the coronavirus has created an unprecedented “new normal” for Floridians and the rest of the world.

From shutdowns and mask mandates to testing and vaccines, here’s a look at the state of COVID-19 in Florida, exactly one year later.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

How many people have tested positive and How many have died from Covid-19 in Florida?

As of Monday, more than 1.9 million Florida residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state's health department dashboard.

Florida health officials announced the first two COVID-19 deaths in Florida on March 6, 2020. Since then, nearly 31,000 Florida residents have died as a result from the coronavirus,

Nationally, more than 515,000 deaths and 28 million cases were reported in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an NBC News tally.

More than 2.5 million people have died from the disease across the globe.

When and where can I get a Covid vaccine?

As COVID-19 outbreaks spiked in hotspots around the world, including in Florida, scientists and medical experts scrambled for a vaccine.

Three vaccines are now available to Americans after Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine was unanimously approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use back in December, creating the first sense of hope for a return to normalcy.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine began shipping out on Monday morning after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization on Saturday.

So, who’s eligible for vaccination in Florida and how do you get one?

Healthcare workers, Florida residents 65 years of age and older, and people deemed extremely vulnerable to the virus by a doctor were granted priority in the state’s vaccination rollout plan.

On Monday, Gov. DeSantis expanded vaccines to include law enforcement, firefighters and teachers 50 and older.

In addition to hospitals and drive-thru locations, pharmacies at major retailers are now offering vaccinations. Publix, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Winn-Dixie all offer vaccinations at some or all of their locations in Florida.

Click here for more information on how to make an appointment.

What is the right way to wear a mask?

In a widespread effort to help “flatten the curve,” mask mandates were enforced in certain public places throughout the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear facial coverings as a defensive tool to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in statement last July. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting.’

Then came the idea of “double-masking.”

Although the CDC has not yet recommended double-masking, White House advisor and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said in January that adding a second layer of protection is “common sense” and would be more effective than wearing only one mask.

What is herd immunity?

According to the CDC, herd immunity is achieved when a large amount of a community is protected from a disease because they already had the disease or they were vaccinated.

As more people are getting vaccinated in the U.S., many are wondering if achieving herd immunity is even possible.

Dr. Fauci said back in December that if enough people can be persuaded to get inoculated, the U.S. could possibly attain “that umbrella of herd immunity” by late spring or early summer.