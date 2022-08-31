Valet Parking Returns at Miami International Airport Just in Time for Holiday Weekend

Miami International Airport is bringing back its valet parking services just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The service had been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Miami International Airport, it expects nearly 800,000 travelers from Sept. 1-6.

It’s official: Valet parking has returned in the Dolphin Garage, just in time for #LaborDay weekend!

📍: 2nd level, across from Door 4

P.S. It will also be reopening in the Flamingo Garage very soon. 😉 pic.twitter.com/WEiPNNCGjS — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) August 31, 2022

“As our passenger traffic continues to set record highs this year, we are proud to bring back this popular parking option. One of our highest priorities is to make MIA as accessible as possible for all our customers. Valet parking in both our garages is the latest way that we are achieving that goal," MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié said.

The valet parking service can be found at the departures level entrance to the Dolphin garage, directly across from door 4 of MIA’s Concourse D airline check-in area.

Valet parking will also reopen in MIA’s Flamingo garage directly across from door 20 of Concourse J on the departures level later during the month of September.

The parking rates are $18 for under three hours, $30 for the first three to 24 hours, and $30 each day after.

All vehicles parked in valet are limited to a maximum length of stay of 20 days. For more information about valet parking and other options, visit the MIA parking web page.