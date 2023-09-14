Valuable artifacts dating back to antiquity are returned years after being smuggled to Florida in pair of shoes

Three rare archeological artifacts found in Florida are now on their way back to their rightful home in Costa Rica.

The artifacts date back to the 10th and even the fifth century B.C. and were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border protection officers at the Orlando airport in 2017.

But how did they end up there?

CBP Agriculture Specialist Jose Carlos Esteves told NBC6 that as the officers were scanning the luggage, they noticed some of the contents looked "curious."

"We started opening all the bags and in one fo the shoes that the traveler had, we found the artifacts," Esteves said. "It was actually concealed inside the shoes."

The items are small enough to fit in your hand and when federal officers seized the objects they were able to confirm their authenticity from a pre-Colombian culture in Costa Rica.

"Immediately our officers were like 'yeah, I think this is some kind of antiquity or historical item, and we need to detain it,'" Esteves said.

Now, six years of investigation and diplomatic negotiations later, a morning ceremony with the Costa Rican consul signaled the items and they are officially on their way home.

"The value of archaeological objects is the highest value in regards to cultural heritage and we want that the future generations have the chance to know where they came from and also to know what a great culture we had in pre-Colombian times." said Consul General of Costa Rica Ludmila Ugalde.

Made of clay, it is unclear what the items were used for, but that is something local experts can explore at the items' new home in the Costa Rica National Museum.