A transportation van caught fire after being parked in a lot in Hialeah, spreading to two other cars nearby.

Hialeah firefighters confirmed that the driver of a transportation van saw smoke coming from his vehicle before coming to a stop at 514 Northwest 7th Avenue.

After the driver parked and got out, the van became fully engulfed in flames, the fire spreading to two cars parked adjacently.

No injuries were reported. No further details were immediately known.