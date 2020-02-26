Van Driver Cited in Florida Crash That Killed Holy Cross Rowing Team Member

Officials have cited the driver of a van who was involved in an accident that killed a member of the rowing team at the College of the Holy Cross who was in Central Florida training earlier this year.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that the Vero Beach Police Department has closed their investigation, citing Patrick Diggings for failing to yield to oncoming traffic for the crash along Highway 60.

Diggins was driving the van carrying 11 members of the team when he pulled in front of a truck that had the green light as he was trying to make a left turn, telling investigators he thought he had a green arrow.

The truck collided with the left side of the van, killing 20-year-old Grace Rett and injuring others onboard. The truck’s driver told investigators he did not have enough time to stop before the crash.

Diggins, who will not be charged criminally for the crash, resigned as the director of the rowing program and retired from the school last week.