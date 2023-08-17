Vandal responsible for damaging DUI crash victims' gravesite arrested: Miami Police

Miami Police have arrested a man who they say filmed himself vandalizing and destroying the gravesite of two victims killed by a drunk driver two years ago.

Brian Rodriguez, 26, was identified as the vandal caught on surveillance cameras at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn Cemetery in Miami.

Police said Rodriguez "would disgracefully film himself spray painting and maliciously destroying the tombstone" of Andres Zacarias and Jenser Salazar, who were both 21 when they were killed in the New Year's Day crash.

Andres Zacarias and Jenser Salazar

The vandalism started back in March. A video posted on Instagram showed an unknown suspect kicking the flower arrangements and picture displays at the burial site and spray-painting the headstone. Police said the video was posted on a fake account and was sent to family members.

A second incident happened in June when family members said they received another video from a fake account. The video was captioned "ROUND 2 HAD TO STRIKE AGAIN." In it, the person starts hammering the gravesite.

Surveillance footage from the cemetery shows showed the suspect jumping the fence of the cemetery during closed hours. He's also seen wearing a hoodie and spray-painting the gravesite.

Surveillance image showing the alleged vandal at Caballero Rivero Cemetery back in June

After a months-long investigation, detectives said they identified Rodriguez as the vandal and arrested him Thursday.

"This arrest marks a crucial step towards justice and sends a resounding message that acts of desecration will not be tolerated within our community," Miami Police said in a news release. "Our aim is not only to secure justice for the victims but also to serve as a deterrent to anyone who may consider engaging in similar acts of vandalism."

Rodriguez faces charges of disturbing the contents of a grave, burglary and criminal mischief. Attorney information was not available.