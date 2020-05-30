Various Protests Over George Floyd’s Death Set to Take Place This Weekend in South Florida

Several groups in South Florida are planning on taking to the streets this weekend to express their anger over the killing of George Floyd, who died last week in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On Saturday, the national grassroots organization Save the Kids will host a protest at the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"We demand that the murderer of George Floyd is indicted on charges of first degree murder and demand defunding of the Minneapolis police department," the group's Instagram post reads.

Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's family has expressed the desire for more severe charges.

Another protest organized for Saturday in South Florida became hotly debated on social media as users took to Twitter to express skepticism over the event's organizers.

The protest, which is scheduled to take place in Coral Gables on Miracle Mile from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., was organized by an anonymous handle, @protestsmiami, on both Twitter and Instagram.

Posts on @protestsmiami's social media accounts have claimed that the protest is entirely unaffiliated with any local organizations, and that police chiefs from various South Florida cities, such as Little Haiti and North Miami, will be present at the event to discuss protesters' grievances.

NBC 6 was not able to confirm whether all these police chiefs had actually agreed to be present. Chief Edward Hudak of the Coral Gables Police Department merely stated that the department was preparing to have local and federal officials on hand in case any disturbances occurred.

On Twitter, "Coral Gables" was trending in Florida Saturday as users debated the event, some going as far as encouraging people to avoid the event entirely.

If you live in Miami you are probably aware of the Protest happening in Coral Gables. This event is not Black led and invited the police to their space. This event is not centering the right voices/ideas and I do not recommend any comrades to go to what will be a co-opted event. — Rosé Martí (@rosemarti_) May 30, 2020

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, Broward DSA and Broward Dream Defenders plan on assembling in Lauderhill from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event's Facebook page asked attendees to wear masks and social distance.

"Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, Broward DSA and Broward Dream Defenders demand justice for George Floyd and Tony McDade as well as local people who have impacted by police violence, and an end to racist police violence everywhere!" the Facebook page reads.

Also on Sunday, THEE Miami Dream Defenders have organized another protest scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.