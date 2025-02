Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a canal off the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Friday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Mile Marker 8.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews including divers responded.

Footage showed divers in the water before a person on a gurney being taken from the scene in an air rescue helicopter.

No other information was immediately available.

