Vehicle Linked to Fort Lauderdale Hit-And-Run Found

The vehicle linked to a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to the hospital earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale has been found.

Lynn Hessley, 40, is in the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a driver in a white Mustang on the night of July 3 on A1A.

"The tip came on her birthday," Lisa Hessley, Lynn's sister, said.

Police said Donald McCalla, a Broward child investigator, was on a separate case and used his training after spotting a damaged Mustang matching the vehicle description.

"To the gentleman that spotted the vehicle, I would just say, thank you so much," Lynn's sister said.

Anyone with any information of the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.