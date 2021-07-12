Vehicle Sought in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Man in Fort Lauderdale

Police have released surveillance footage of a vehicle they believe is connected to the suspect who shot and killed a homeless man in Fort Lauderdale.

Joseph Darrigo was found lying in the roadway and suffering from gunshot wounds after midnight on June 20 in the 600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, police said. He later died at the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale police on Monday released surveillance footage of a four-door silver Nissan Sentra traveling westbound on East Sunrise Boulevard at 11:55 p.m., just before the shooting occurred.

Police said Darrigo, who had recently relocated to South Florida from New York, was known for his clever panhandling signs.

Anyone who saw that car that night or has any other information that could help detectives is asked to call Homicide Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-6561 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 945-493-TIPS. All information is kept confidential.

