Miami Beach

MacArthur Causeway WB Shut Down After Vehicle Strikes Bicyclists

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle struck bicyclists Monday, sending a woman to the hospital and shutting down part of the MacArthur Causeway.

Miami Beach Police told motorists to avoid the westbound side of the MacArthur Causeway near Terminal Isle after a three-wheeled vehicle hit four bicyclists who were stationary on the sidewalk.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Paramedics transported a woman with a head injury to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center, police said.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Florida Adds 3,374 New Covid Cases, Reports 69 More Deaths Monday

city of miami 4 hours ago

Miami Residents Can Now Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance

The cause of the crash was unclear. Officials shut down the westbound side of the causeway for investigation and told motorists to take Julia Tuttle, Venetian or 79 Street causeways as alternates.

Click here for current traffic conditions.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMacArthur Causeway
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us