MacArthur Causeway WB Shut Down After Vehicle Strikes Bicyclists

A vehicle struck bicyclists Monday, sending a woman to the hospital and shutting down part of the MacArthur Causeway.

Miami Beach Police told motorists to avoid the westbound side of the MacArthur Causeway near Terminal Isle after a three-wheeled vehicle hit four bicyclists who were stationary on the sidewalk.

Paramedics transported a woman with a head injury to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center, police said.

The cause of the crash was unclear. Officials shut down the westbound side of the causeway for investigation and told motorists to take Julia Tuttle, Venetian or 79 Street causeways as alternates.

