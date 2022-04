Police are investigating an early morning incident in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami where several vehicles were struck by gunshots.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just before 3 a.m. near the area of Northwest 21st Street and 3rd Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but police said two vehicles were struck by the over 20 shots that were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS