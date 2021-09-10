Venetian Causeway Closed After Wastewater Main Break

A stretch of the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach was closed Friday following a break of a wastewater main, officials said.

Miami Beach officials said both directions of the Venetian were closed at Purdy Avenue due to the emergency public works repairs.

The Venetian Cswy is still closed at this time. Pedestrians and bikes may travel EB/WB via Venetian on the north side of the bridge, but bicyclists and motorbikes must dismount in the work zone and walk them across. https://t.co/VwgOvLLyut — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 10, 2021

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the wastewater flow was stopped just before 11 a.m.

Officials were conducting water quality sampling to determine if the wastewater reached surface water.

