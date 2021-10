The Venetian Causeway at Purdy Avenue has reopened after lanes were closed in both directions Thursday due to a wastewater main break.

A precautionary swim advisory for the waters adjacent to Maurice Gibb Park, including the Collins Canal as well as the area south of the Venetian Causeway remains in effect.

The kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park is closed until further notice.