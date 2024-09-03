Venezuelan politician and 3-time political prisoner charged in deadly Miami hit-and-run

A Venezuelan politician has been arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a three-vehicle crash that left a man dead and a woman injured in Miami on Monday morning.

Gilber Caro, a Venezuelan politician and three-time political prisoner, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death in the incident that happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the 50-year-old Caro was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on 8th Street approaching Southwest 42nd Avenue, when the victim, who was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, ran the red light.

The Sonata collided with a third vehicle and a palm tree, the report said. Footage from the scene showed the vehicles heavily damaged.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded and found the 29-year-old man who was driving the Sonata dead at the scene, while a woman who was driving the third car was transported to Coral Gables Hospital in stable condition.

Caro fled the scene on foot, leaving the victim and his vehicle abandoned, police said. Caro did not render aid or call for assistance prior to fleeing, the report said.

Hours after the crash, at around 7:00 a.m., Caro contacted the registered owner of the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving and told her he was involved in the accident that took place earlier that same day that involved her vehicle, according to the report.

Caro asked her to call 911, and he was arrested at 9:20 a.m. before he was booked into jail.

The arrest report said Caro is a Venezuelan citizen but has an address in Miami.

Venezuelan political party Voluntad Popular posted on their “X” account about his arrest.

“We have been informed that Gilber Caro, former political prisoner and deputy elected in 2015, was involved in a traffic accident in the last few hours in the United States and is in the custody of authorities in that country after what happened," the post read. "Given that these are events in full development, we are waiting for more information about the case, understanding that the United States is a country in which there is the rule of law and due process to clarify what happened. We will inform you of any news about this case.”