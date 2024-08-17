Venezuelans in South Florida to join worldwide protests asking for Maduro to release election data

Bayfront Park prepares for another round of protests Saturday as Venezuelans worldwide continue their call for leader Nicolás Maduro to release the results of the presidential election and step down.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, whose members are loyal to the ruling party, declared Maduro the winner hours after polls closed. But unlike previous presidential elections, the electoral body has not released detailed voting data to back up its claim that Maduro earned 6.4 million votes while Edmundo González, who represented the Unitary Platform opposition coalition, garnered 5.3 million.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets again on Saturday in several cities in Venezuela and the world to continue defending what they describe as González’s resounding victory on July 28.

“This upcoming Saturday, August 17th, Venezuelans will unite anywhere in the world to raise our voices for the truth: on July 28th, #VzlaWon. Find the voting record from your center at http://resultadosconvzla.com, print it, and bring it to the gathering in your city. Let the world see, with records in hand, that we will not let ourselves be robbed,” a release for the event reads.

Protests in Bayfront Park were scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

This is the second protest planned at that location. Venezuelans in South Florida also gathered there on Aug. 3. The U.S. acknowledged González's victory in the days prior.

Organizers are urging people to protest this Saturday.