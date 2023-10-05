Woman police say killed boyfriend over ‘jealousy and obsession' convicted of manslaughter

A woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2021 was convicted Thursday of a lesser charge.

A jury found Atoya Holmes guilty of manslaughter. She was facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly using her registered gun to shoot 52-year-old Verdell Goins inside her car in Miami Gardens after leaving a Miami Dolphins game.

“Goins died from two gunshot wounds to the chest and those were inflicted upon by this lady right here, Atoya Holmes,” said Assistant State Attorney Sarah Imm.

Prosecutors say Holmes was possessive and obsessed with Goins. She was supposedly upset he was dating another woman. Meanwhile, Holmes was married to then Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Arthur Holmes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“She very well snapped on November 7. Not for her fear for her life, it was out of jealousy, rage, and had a deprived mind,” Imm said.

A woman has been arrested after police said she fatally shot her boyfriend in Miami Gardens Sunday when he tried to end their relationship. Atoya Holmes, 48, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting that left 52-year-old Verdell Goins dead, Miami Gardens Police officials said.

However, the defendant, who testified in her trial, claimed she shot in self-defense because Goins was beating her up. Holmes also said there was a repeated pattern of the victim beating her up in the relationship.

“I had to shoot him to stop the beating and that’s the only reason I shot him,” said Larry Handfield, an attorney representing Holmes.

It's not the first time Holmes has been involved in a shooting. In 2017, Miami-Dade Police said she shot her son several times, leaving him hospitalized.

“This case was about a person using deadly force because they had a reasonable belief their life was in danger,” Handfield told jurors.

Jury deliberations began Thursday afternoon. However, earlier in the day, there was a major delay after defense attorneys asked for a mistrial. The request was made after the defense believed prosecutors Imm and Natalie Mendez committed an "illegal and unethical" act by showing jurors a video of Holmes in handcuffs.

During trials, it is uncommon for jurors to see defendants in handcuffs or jail jumpsuits, to avoid bias. During the trial, Holmes had been formally dressed.

However, after Handfield consulted privately with Holmes, and despite Judge William Atfield agreeing the state was wrong, Handfield took back the motion and the trial continued.

In response to the accusations, state attorneys stated the error was not intentional.