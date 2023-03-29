‘Very Sad': Thieves Bust Through Walls of Multiple Wilton Manors Businesses With Toilet Tank Lid

Police are investigating after a thief or thieves busted through the walls of multiple businesses in a Wilton Manors shopping plaza.

The discovery was made around 7 a.m. Wednesday when the owners of some of the businesses arrived at the plaza off Andrews Avenue and found the building ransacked.

In all, four businesses were burglarized, including a drapery cleaners, a pet groomer, a hair salon and a bail bonds and security business.

It appears whoever broke in busted through a window in the back of the pet groomer and squeezed inside.

The thief or thieves then went from one business to another, busting through walls with a heavy toilet tank lid.

They took cash, fuses and possibly surveillance cameras.

"It's very sad that somebody has to come and ruin everybody's day. I mean for what, $100, $50, $70?" said Cruz Mata, the owner of the pet grooming business. "It's really sad, I'm very disappointed because on top of that we were booked today, so I had to call the customers to come and get their dogs, it's very unfortunate."

No one was injured, but it's unknown how much it'll cost to fix the damage done.

Wilton Manors Police confirmed that they're investigating the burglary.

"We feel violated, you know," said Gregory Todd, the security business owner. "We’ve been here for a while and it kinda stings a little bit."