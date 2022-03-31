‘Very Senseless': Police Work to Solve Cold Case Murder in North Miami Beach

Three years after a man was shot and killed in North Miami Beach, investigators are still searching for clues that will lead them to his killers.

Ednickson Davilien, 22, was found shot to death near an alley in the area of Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 154th Street.

“Ednickson left his house on March 31st, 2019, in his white Ford Mustang and that was the last time his family saw him," Det. Zoila Simmons said Thursday. "A young man lost his life in the middle of the afternoon and it just seems very senseless."

The incident was caught on camera and five people have been linked to the crime but it's unknown who pulled the trigger and no arrests have been made.

Surveillance video shows Davilien sprinting after getting shot by someone who wasn't seen in the footage.

"It's not clear enough to identify who the people are involved," Simmons said.

Davilien's car was reported stolen by his family, and when police tracked it down they found Reginal Louis driving it, Simmons said.

While getting pulled over Louis crashed before he tried to flee on foot and was eventually taken into custody, Simmons said.

"We interview him, he denies any knowledge of the homicide and who Mr. Davilien is," Simmons said.

Investigators were able to identify a car tied to the murder that had been purchased by Kayalynn Moore and Derek Williams, but when the car was stopped, two other men were inside, Simmons said.

Like Louis, all four denied any knowledge of the murder, Simmons said.

Detectives are still searching for answers, and are asking the public for help.

"They can remain anonymous, go through Crime Stoppers, give us something to help us solve this, this family deserves closure," Simmons said.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers' number is 305-471-TIPS.