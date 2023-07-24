‘Very terrifying': Family of 8 loses Lauderhill home in fire

Eight people were displaced after a fire broke out Monday at a home in Lauderhill.

Genevieve Sawyer is grateful she and her family escaped with their lives after a fire broke out in her father’s home.

"In a matter of minutes, the house was just completely black," Sawyer said. "... It was very terrifying."

Sawyer lives on NW 8th Place in Lauderhill, where she cares for her two parents. She said she was cleaning out a room in the back of the home when they saw a fire suddenly break out.

"My niece said, 'Oh, there’s a fire on the bed.' I was like, 'Fire on the bed?'" she said. "I’m kind of shocked so I got up to get water but it just went up."

A total of eight people were inside the house. Everyone was able to run out except for Sawyer’s 76-year-old mother, who has dementia. Firefighters had to break through a window and lift her out.

"She got stuck in the room because she can’t walk, so we had to go through the window to get her," Sawyer said.

Although she lost her home, Sawyer is thankful no one was hurt.

"I believe in God, and I thank God that he kept us," she said.

Sawyer's parents were being treated for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.