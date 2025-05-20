Veteran accused of torturing stepson with dog leash described as ‘ticking time bomb'

An Iraq Marine Corps veteran who was arrested for abusing his 6-year-old stepson in Miami was hoping to be released from jail and go under house arrest.

Zachary Perez, 42, was arrested last week for abusing the little boy and faces aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm charges.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Perez struck the victim with a closed fist several times, kicked the child in the stomach, and at one point struck him with a tree branch.

An arrest report also said Perez then put a collar on the child and yanked him until he fell backward to the ground.

Perez would continue to do this to the child for two days, the report said.

On Tuesday, Alyssa Castellanos, a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Deputy on the case said in court the little boy had swollen eyes from being hit, bruises from getting hit with a branch, scratches, and a rash on the neck from where the dog collar was.

Since the arrest, prosecutors on the case mentioned multiple victims have called their office to report similar abuse by the defendant in his prior relationships.

According to state attorneys, there are about five injunctions sought against Perez ranging from domestic to repeated violence, including his own 14-year-old daughter.

He's a "ticking time bomb" stated Lily Wisset, an Assistant State Attorney, while pleading for the judge to keep Perez in jail until trial because victims feared for his release.

Perez's attorneys mentioned Tuesday that the mother of the victim asked for help in taking care of his child and was OK with him disciplining the child, however, state attorneys disagreed, claiming the evidence didn't show that.

Barbara Perez, the defendant's mother, claimed her son had PTSD, hearing problems, and had surgeries after he served overseas three times. Barbara was hoping her son would be allowed to go with her under house arrest to wait for his trial.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Richard Hersch found the leash incident crossed the line to malicious punishment and stated. "I don't believe a bracelet (referring to an ankle monitor) will stop him from leaving a house and doing harm to others."

Judge Hersch denied granting Perez a bond and suggested he get a mental health evaluation.