Veteran Deputy From Broward Sheriff's Office Arrested for Official Misconduct, Grand Theft

A detective with the Broward Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and fraud after investigators say he lied about his hours to receive more compensation.

According to officials, Detective Luis Silberberg has been suspended with pay since February. His status was changed to suspended without pay once criminal charges were brought forth.

An investigation by BSO's Public Corruption Unit revealed that Silberberg "falsified overtime forms on seven occasions, lied more than 50 times about working a full shift when records showed he didn't, and ultimately defrauded BSO out of more than $15,000 in compensation."

Officials said they had found 57 occasions on which Silberberg had claimed to have worked the entire day, when records showed he had been home for some or all of the shifts.

The investigation into Silberberg began more than 18 months ago, officials said, when the FBI asked for BSO's assistance in investigating him as part of an unrelated case.

BSO's investigation found that over four months at the end of 2019, Silberberg was overcompensated $15,540 for 368 regular hours and 16 overtime hours he falsely claimed to have worked.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon at BSO's Public Safety Building.

