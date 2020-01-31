Miami-Dade State Attorney

Veteran Miami-Dade Teacher Charged for Having Underage Sex With Student

He first met the student when she was in his 9th grade class

A retired teacher has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with an underage student repeatedly over the course of several months.

Tom Miller Privett, 70, is charged with one count of sexual activity with a child by a person in custodial authority.

An investigation by the Miami-Dade School Board Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office revealed that Privett, who retired after 30 years of teaching in 2017, first met his victim when she was a student in his World History class in September of 2012.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 2 hours ago

Florida Man Charged With Illegal Super Bowl Drone Flight

Miami-Dade 8 hours ago

Health Care Worker Spent Over $11K on Stolen Credit Cards From Elderly Employer: Police

At the time, Privett was teaching at the Terra Environmental Research Institute Magnet School. The student was a 9th grader, and their relationship was initially non-sexual during this time.

When the student was in 11th grade, Privett allegedly began to engage in "sexual conversations" with the victim, telling her his desires among a range of other topics.

On March 8, 2016, when the victim was a senior, Privett allegedly asked her to meet him in his classroom after school. According to officials, he locked the door and touched her private parts.

The following day in the same setting, the Privett allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the victim in his classroom. The victim told authorities that this activity would occur every day after school for the next three months, until the school year ending.

Following completion of the investigation, Privett was taken into custody by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department on Friday. He is currently awaiting transportation back to Miami-Dade County.

The state attorney's office said in a press release that if there exist any additional victims who would like to come forward, they can call (305) 547-0441.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade State Attorneysexual assaultMiami-Dade school board
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us