Miami

Veteran Miami Fire Rescue captain arrested on multiple charges

Maximo Vasquez, 42, was arrested Monday on charges of assaulting a police officer or firefighter, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and misuse of 911, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A veteran Miami Fire Rescue captain has been arrested on multiple charges, records showed.

Further details on his arrest weren't available.

Records showed Vasquez is a 15-year veteran of the fire department.

Officials with Miami Fire Rescue released a statement on the arrest.

"The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue is aware of an incident involving a 15-year veteran firefighter who was arrested early Monday morning by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office," the statement read. "At this time, we have not been in contact with the individual. Once contact is established, the department will initiate a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures."

