Veteran Miami Fire Rescue captain arrested on multiple charges

A veteran Miami Fire Rescue captain has been arrested on multiple charges, records showed.

Maximo Vasquez, 42, was arrested Monday on charges of assaulting a police officer or firefighter, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and misuse of 911, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Further details on his arrest weren't available.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Records showed Vasquez is a 15-year veteran of the fire department.

Officials with Miami Fire Rescue released a statement on the arrest.

"The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue is aware of an incident involving a 15-year veteran firefighter who was arrested early Monday morning by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office," the statement read. "At this time, we have not been in contact with the individual. Once contact is established, the department will initiate a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures."