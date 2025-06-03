Veteran Miami Fire Rescue captain arrested on multiple charges

A veteran Miami Fire Rescue captain has been arrested on multiple charges, records showed.
Maximo Vasquez, 42, was arrested Monday on charges of assaulting a police officer or firefighter, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and misuse of 911, Miami-Dade jail records showed.
Further details on his arrest weren't available.
Records showed Vasquez is a 15-year veteran of the fire department.
Officials with Miami Fire Rescue released a statement on the arrest.
"The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue is aware of an incident involving a 15-year veteran firefighter who was arrested early Monday morning by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office," the statement read. "At this time, we have not been in contact with the individual. Once contact is established, the department will initiate a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures."