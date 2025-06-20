Veteran Boca Raton firefighter arrested for uploading child porn to internet: Sheriff

A veteran Boca Raton firefighter was arrested and charged for allegedly uploading pornographic images of children to the internet, arrest reports state.

According to authorities, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about a user who had uploaded multiple files contained child sex abuse material on Sept. 22, 2023.

The images were of girls younger than 10, 8 and 3 years old, the report states.

"Through multiple legal processes, it was confirmed that the owner and user of the reported account" was 51-year-old Alejandro Fernandez Callegari, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to his home on Thursday.

Callegari allegedly "invoked his right to counsel and did not wish to speak to detectives."

He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility without incident and faces two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

His bond was set on Friday at $5,000.

The City of Boca Raton confirmed that Callegari is a Boca Raton firefighter, and said he has been placed on administrative leave.

"These serious and disturbing allegations do not reflect the values or standards of conduct we uphold for all City employees," a spokesperson for the city said.

In 2018, Callegari was interviewed by NBC affiliated WPTV as he competed in a national cooking competition to raise money for fallen firefighters.

The Sun Sentinel identified him as a 10-year veteran of the Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services in 2015, when he was accused of theft.

NBC6 has reached out to the fire department for a statement.