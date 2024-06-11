Veteran Sunrise Police sergeant arrested on multiple charges

A veteran Sunrise Police sergeant has been arrested on multiple charges following an investigation, officials said Tuesday.

Sgt. Daniel Rodriguez is facing charges that include written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm, extortion threats, and tampering with evidence, Sunrise Police said.

Rodriguez voluntarily surrendered to the Broward County Main Jail, where he was arrested, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Daniel Rodriguez

Few details of the investigation have been released, but officials said there was a thorough investigation into Rodriguez's conduct.

Rodriguez was placed on leave and had his police-issued gun, badge, ID and patrol vehicle confiscated, officials said.

He has also "had no interaction with the public in an official capacity," the department said.

Records showed the 44-year-old Rodriguez has been with the department since 2007. He was previously in the Army and spent time in Iraq, before joining the Florida Department of Corrections in 2004.

Rodriguez was a member of Sunrise Police's SWAT unit and is a four-time recipient of the "Officer of the Month" award.

"The Sunrise Police Department holds our members to the highest standards of conduct, and any actions which violate public trust are taken extremely seriously," the department said in a statement Tuesday. "The actions demonstrated by Rodriguez do not reflect the mission, vision, and core values of the men and women of the Sunrise Police Department."