Veterans Honored Across South Florida

Veteran's Day celebrations kicked off on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach with a parade as young and old stood side by side watching marching bands and floats.

A group of young Sea Cadets took part in the parade down Ocean Drive in South Beach Thursday morning.

"They leave their homes, they leave their families to come and fight for us and fight for freedom," CPO Lorenzo Gomez said.

Local politicians also joined in honoring our veterans this Nov. 11.

"Little known fact that Miami Beach was a training camp during WW2 so we are honored to be here today," Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak said.

Part of the celebrations included members of the All Veterans Group dropping in from 4,000 feet above.

"Getting to see Miami and getting to see the ocean and the beach from 4,000 feet is something truly special and additionally I got to land with the American flag," Nate Volk from the All Veterans Group said.

Throughout South Florida, people gathered to honor our local veterans.