Veterans Day

Veterans Honored Across South Florida

Many parades and ceremonies to honor our veterans on their day

By Claudia DoCampo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Veteran's Day celebrations kicked off on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach with a parade as young and old stood side by side watching marching bands and floats.

A group of young Sea Cadets took part in the parade down Ocean Drive in South Beach Thursday morning.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"They leave their homes, they leave their families to come and fight for us and fight for freedom," CPO Lorenzo Gomez said.

Local politicians also joined in honoring our veterans this Nov. 11.

Local

Miramar 16 mins ago

Body Found Inside Car Submerged in Miramar Canal

lauderhill 2 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Apartment in Lauderhill

"Little known fact that Miami Beach was a training camp during WW2 so we are honored to be here today," Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak said.

Part of the celebrations included members of the All Veterans Group dropping in from 4,000 feet above.

"Getting to see Miami and getting to see the ocean and the beach from 4,000 feet is something truly special and additionally I got to land with the American flag," Nate Volk from the All Veterans Group said.

Throughout South Florida, people gathered to honor our local veterans.

This article tagged under:

Veterans DaySouth FloridaMiami Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us