Group of vets who meet every day at Liberty City McDonald's reflect on Memorial Day

Some days, more show up, some days, fewer guys make it, but every day, it’s on.

The breakfast club of retired military vets has been meeting at a Liberty City McDonald’s restaurant for more than 20 years — not just on Veteran’s Day or Memorial Day, but every day. They represent every branch of the military, a fellowship forged by common bonds.

Sure, they come for the McMuffins and the coffee, but the real draw is the camaraderie. They are airmen, soldiers, Marines, and sailors, and they are all Black men, coming together to share their views and experiences, and to talk about the news of the day.

“It’s a way to relax and it’s a way to be informed about certain things that are going on that we all share together,” said Army veteran Charlie Williams.

“Any time the United States of America went to war, there was somebody in my family there, that’s from World War I,” chimed in Army veteran Lawrence Drayton from the other side of the table.

I asked Williams if more Americans should appreciate the real meaning of Memorial Day, that it’s not just about barbecues and shopping.

“I think so, it would be nice if they would remember those who have given their full measure,” he responded.

“A lot of people don’t understand the price it takes for freedom,” added Air Force veteran Spencer Pondexter. “My oldest brother got killed in World War Two.”

Turns out everyone at the table knows someone who died in combat. Drayton served in the 82nd Airborne, and still gets emotional discussing the past.

“I had two cousins who didn’t come home from Vietnam, and I got one now, he can’t live by himself, mind is so messed up he can’t live by himself,” Drayton said.

“I know a lot of people personally that went to Korea during the Korean War and never returned,” said Leonard Hopkins, the senior member of the daily gathering.

Hopkins is 90 years old. He was a B-29 gunner, but at Dorsey High School in Miami, he and two buddies were discouraged from seeking aviation careers in the military.

“We were told at the time that no blacks could take aviation, but believe it or not the three of us that graduated in 1951, we all ended up in the Air Force and we were on flying status, it’s amazing,” Hopkins said with a chuckle.

Marine veteran Roosevelt Randolph served two combat tours in Vietnam, one in the infantry, and one as a helicopter pilot.

“Some make it out, some don’t make it out,” Randolph said, describing his combat missions. “I lost a lot of friends of mine.”

I asked him if he thinks of them on Memorial Day.

“Oh yeah, I think about them all the time,” Randolph responded.

You may have seen these gentlemen in a Miami Herald article over the weekend. McDonald’s staff passed out copies of the newspaper to the breakfast club Monday, and some of them had not seen themselves featured in the paper.

John McCaghan did see the Herald’s story and felt compelled to stop by and pick up their tab.

“Great bunch of guys, I’m a veteran, they are veterans,” McCaghan said, explaining succinctly why he gave the manager $100 to take care of his fellow veterans.

They served the nation, and now they serve each other.

“So the bottom line is, I’m thankful for being in the presence of all these guys, I am, really am,” said Clarence Williams, an Air Force Veteran and one of the younger regulars at age 72.

So they’re spending their golden years at the Golden Arches, at a family-owned McDonald’s. The owners have occasionally picked up the tab for these guys, too, appreciating their patronage. Everyone appreciated their service to our country.