Veterans Receive Free Admission to NFL Alumni Game

Veterans and their families are granted free admission to a special flag football game Wednesday night that will include NFL Alumni.

Wounded Warriors Amputees and NFL Alumni Game-of-Honor will take place at Nova High School in Davie at 6 p.m.

The game will be hosted by Montel Williams and feature NFL players and South Florida celebrities like: Oronde Gadsden, OJ McDuffy, Patrick Surtain, Joe Andruzzi, Jeff Garcia, Kyle Turley, BJ Ganem and William Henderson.

Wounded Warrior Amputees is comprised of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.

