Miami

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Miami, FIU on Thursday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Miami Thursday for a stop at Florida International University.

The vice president will be taking part in a moderated conversation at FIU as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour.

This campus event will mark the sixth stop on Harris' month-long college tour.

Harris is expected to also deliver remarks at a reception Thursday evening before heading back to Washington.

This article tagged under:

MiamiKamala HarrisFlorida International University
