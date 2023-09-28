Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Miami, FIU on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Miami Thursday for a stop at Florida International University.
The vice president will be taking part in a moderated conversation at FIU as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour.
This campus event will mark the sixth stop on Harris' month-long college tour.
Harris is expected to also deliver remarks at a reception Thursday evening before heading back to Washington.
