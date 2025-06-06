‘Salvage what we can': Man wakes to smoke, fire at Hollywood home

One person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a house fire in Hollywood on Friday morning, authorities said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded at around 8:15 a.m. to the 5800 block of Madison Street to a reported electrical fire.

Neighbors sent videos of plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Aerial images show at least a dozen units responded to the home along Madison Avenue.

Homeowner Mike Geisler said he feels lucky to be alive after he was woken up by smoke.

"The smoke woke me up. I was taking a little nap, getting ready to jump into work and here we go," he said.

The flames engulfed the garage in his home of 34 years.

"I asked them to go find my keys, and they were in the kitchen, and this is what I got," he said, showing NBC6 cameras a blackened, somewhat melted key.

His wife had already left for work.

"My keys, computers and stuff are probably all gone," he said. "And the cat, we don’t know."

Firefighters attacked the fire from all angles.

"The whole entire roof had smoke coming out from all points and then after they watered it down, there was still smoke coming out like, the attic," next door neighbor Gaby said. "Scary knowing it was right here. Who knows what’s on fire."

Video of the aftermath showed a charred window and door, and fire trucks outside.

"I mean I’ve known [Geisler] my whole life," Gaby said. "He’s seen me grow and knowing that his home is in who-knows-what condition, I mean, it's scary."

Geisler is now left trying to pick up the pieces as the investigation into what sparked the blaze continues.

"We’ll just try to salvage what we can," he said. "There’s nothing you could do."

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries. Hollywood Fire Rescue said he was treated on scene and cleared.

Later, Geisler also said he found his cat, who appeared unharmed, hiding under the couch. He plans to stay with his wife's family until they can go back to their home.