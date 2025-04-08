Victim in viral Punta Gorda boat rage video asks for threats against suspect to stop

A viral video captured a heated argument between a charter boat captain and a fisherman in Punta Gorda last week, and now the victim in the case is asking the public to take it easy on the suspect.

A four-minute video shot by the victim, 22-year-old Gage Towles, shows the confrontation with 40-year-old Brock Horner under the Barron Collier Bridge on April 1.

The video has exploded online, garnering over 16 million views on Facebook and more than 555,000 on YouTube.

In the footage, the two appear to argue about a previous incident. Horner shouts that the fishermen need to have their lights on during the night.

“Bro, you can’t come flying through the middle of the f—— bridge,” Towles responded.

“Bulls—-, yes I can!” Horner shouted back.

Things escalated as Horner brought his boat next to Towles’ vessel.

Horner screams, “I’m the best charter captain you will ever meet,” and climbs aboard Towles’ boat.

That’s when Towles appears to drive away with the suspect on his boat. The suspect appears to chase him around the vessel as the victim says, “Chill bro, please bro… Bro I’m a kid!”

Horner screams again, demanding an apology, and orders the young fisherman to take him back to his boat.

“Yes sir,” the victim says.

Horner was later arrested and charged with burglary with assault or battery (non-forced entry), according to a joint news release from the Punta Gorda Police Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard. NBC affiliate WFLA looked into where the captain may have crossed the line when confronting the young fisherman.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our waterways — or anywhere else in our city,” said Punta Gorda police Chief Pam Smith via news release. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors, both on land and on the water.”

Who is Brock Horner?

Scott Weinberg, an attorney for Horner, provided the following statement to NBC affiliate WBBH.

“As both Brock Horner’s attorney and his friend, I want to address the recent video that has circulated widely online, showing an intense exchange between Brock and a young man named Gage.

First and foremost, Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage’s family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have. Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse.

Brock is not proud of how he acted. But it’s important to remember: we are not the sum of our worst day. That video captured one moment—not the whole of who he is.

Since the video went viral, Brock’s business has been destroyed, his reputation damaged, and his family — including his wife and mother—have been harassed and even threatened. Some have gone so far as to question his military service and accuse him of stolen valor.

Let me be clear: Brock is a decorated combat veteran who was severely injured in Afghanistan. He served honorably, earned multiple medals, and suffered a traumatic brain injury in combat. He is recognized as 100% disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s not an excuse — but it is part of his story. He stood up when this country asked him to, and that service deserves to be respected.

We live in a time when online outrage can quickly spiral into personal destruction. But just as Gage showed grace in the moment, I ask others to do the same now. Let’s hold people accountable — but also give them room to grow and make amends.

Brock is committed to doing exactly that."

What does the victim say?

Lawyers for the victim also issued a statement to NBC affiliate WBBH:

"On behalf of the victim, Gage Towles, from the boating tirade that occurred on April 1, 2025, at the hands of Brock Horner, we respectfully request that all threats to Brock Horner’s family and associates cease.

While no boater, no fisherman, and no person should ever have to endear the experience that Mr. Towles went through and the emotional aftermath that has followed, Mr. Horner’s actions will be dealt with through the appropriate channels of the criminal justice system.

While Mr. Towles is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support that he has received from people far and near, Mr. Towles is also greatly concerned with the outpouring of contempt and disgust that has been directed at Mr. Horner’s family, and the community; thus, there is no room for violence or threats of violence directed at innocent individuals because of Mr. Horner’s actions.

Mr. Horner has been arrested for his criminality; we kindly ask for individuals to trust the criminal justice system to work through this process to make sure that he receives the necessary and proper treatment that he so desperately needs, and the rehabilitation that is sought after.

We kindly ask all people to refrain from violence and vulgarity during this process and to cease all threats made to Brock Horner, his family, and/or his attorney.

We also want to personally thank the men and women of law enforcement who so actively, thoroughly, and tirelessly investigated this matter and found probable cause for the arrest of Mr. Horner."