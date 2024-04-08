Victim details inappropriate relationship with ex-Fort Lauderdale Catholic high school teacher

A victim is speaking out after her former teacher was arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

“At the time, he had told me, 'Don’t tell anybody about this. Don’t tell anybody about what we have and what we’re doing,'" said the victim, who was a senior in high school during the alleged relationship.

NBC6 is not revealing the name of the victim to protect her identity. The woman, who is now 20 years old, said she was just 17 years old when she met Andrew Fierle. The 43-year-old was a former teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale.

“He was using all these kind words, like, I’m only focused on you, we’re soulmates, I’m obsessed with you, you’re all I think about,” the victim said.

The former student told NBC6 the relationship started as a friendly banter between the two during her senior year in 2021, and quickly got more serious.

“Eventually it got a bit more intimate, more personal," she said. "After that, we started seeing each other outside of school."

She also claims that she was tutored at Fierle’s home after school hours.

“He would invite me to the park, where he worked on the weekends and he would invite me to his house as well. It started initially as a form of tutoring," the victim said. "He said it’s normal for students to go over to their teacher’s houses to receive tutoring, so we all thought it was fine and OK the first few times, but eventually it started getting a bit more intimate and a bit more inappropriate."

The victim described how her parents realized something was wrong when they saw her crying after Fierle reportedly broke things off once she graduated. Her parents then immediately reported the inappropriate relationship to the school.

According to the Archdiocese of Miami, Fierle was fired from the school in June of 2021.

“Mr. Andrew Fierle was terminated as a teacher from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School on June 24, 2021 due to a complaint from a female student’s parents regarding violations of the school’s and Archdiocese of Miami’s Safe Environment," a statement from the Archdiocese said in part.

The archdiocese reported the accusation to the State Department of Education and The Department of Children and Family Services and encouraged the student’s parents to report it to law enforcement.

Parents at the school on Monday were taken aback to hear of a former teacher’s arrest.

“That is absolutely awful. I’ve seen this happen several times and there’s just zero tolerance for that,” said parent Barbara Lopez.

“It makes me like, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” said Blanca Marabotto, who was picking up students.

The victim said she was recently talking to her therapist, who reported the inappropriate relationship to authorities.

Almost three years after the incident, Fierle was arrested last Thursday and charged with three counts of an authority figure engaging in a romantic relationship with someone under 18.

A judge ordered that Fierle stay away from school campuses where minors are present and he’ll have to wear an ankle monitor while out on bond.