‘I am still traumatized': Victim of alleged 2022 sex battery in Broward Mall bathroom speaks

A woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a bathroom at the Broward Mall more than two years ago spoke out for the first time on Thursday as she and her attorneys are suing the mall.

The woman, who only wants to be identified as "Jane Doe," held a news conference with her attorneys to shed light on the May 14, 2022 incident.

"My life has never been the same. I am still traumatized by what happened. I have been more hyper aware since the incident and I am always looking around when I go out because of the attack," the woman said. "I am currently seeing therapists and taking medication to control my anxiety and fear."

The attorneys said the woman, who has a form of autism called Asperger's Syndrome, was at the mall volunteering at a "Sensory Saturdays" event for children with autism when the alleged incident happened.

"Jane Doe" had stopped by the food count when she was approached by the suspect, identified by police as Terrence Lewis Style, who allegedly started speaking with her and asked for her phone number.

The attorneys said Style persuaded her to go into a bathroom with him, then took her through a back hallway and into a family bathroom.

Once inside the restroom, Style locked the door and joined her in a stall, blocking the doorway, an arrest report said.

According to the report, he removed some of her clothing and sexually battered her then forced her to touch him. As he was washing himself in the sink, she ran out and warned a woman passerby “there was a rapist inside” the restroom.

They caught the attention of a mall security guard who called Plantation Police. An officer confronted Style in the parking lot and he resisted being handcuffed.

When Style was in custody, the officer found a 9mm Taurus handgun and ammunition in his backpack and a magazine in his pants pocket. He claimed to be holding the gun for a friend, police said.

Photos released Thursday by Jane Doe's attorneys at the Haggard Law Firm showed the bathroom closed off by yellow police tape as well as the items allegedly found on Style, which also included knives.

Haggard Law Firm Attorneys said an autistic woman was sexually battered in a Broward Mall bathroom by a man who had guns, ammo and knives.

The woman is now suing the mall for negligence.

"My goal is to make malls safer for adults and children with autism spectrum disorders," she said.

Broward Mall management released a statement Thursday regarding the incident.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our shoppers, employees, and retailers. We make significant security investments both in personal and technology, as well as cooperate with local law enforcement teams as needed," the statement read.

Style, now 43, faces charges that include sexual battery, false imprisonment and carrying a concealed firearm.