Victim of fatal fire training incident identified as Miami-Dade firefighter's son

The investigation into a deadly fire training exercise in Miami-Dade is ramping up as we're learning new details about the firefighter's son who was killed in the incident.

Fabian Giovanni Camero has been identified as the man killed in Friday's incident in Virginia Gardens, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

Camero, 28, was the son of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Francisco Camero, and was apparently working to become a firefighter.

"Fabian, was a brave and dedicated young man, passionate about following in his father's footsteps to serve and protect our community," the GoFundMe read. "Cisco has always been a pillar of strength and resilience, tirelessly putting his life on the line to help others. Now, in his time of unimaginable pain, he needs our support more than ever. The emotional toll of losing a son is beyond words, and we hope to alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with such a heartbreaking event."

Miami-Dade leaders are reacting to a deadly incident that occurred during a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training on Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and a group of international firefighters were conducting a training exercise inside a building on Northwest 36th Street and 66th Avenue near Miami International Airport in Virginia Gardens on Friday morning when the incident happened.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that during the exercise, a man was critically injured and rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Francisco Camero confirmed to NBC6 that the man killed was his son, but didn't want to comment further.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed smoke coming out of the three-story building on Friday as multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded, using ladders to get to the roof and smashing windows to get inside.

More than 30 rescue vehicles responded to the scene, including engine trucks, ambulances and others.

Officials haven't released any other details on the training exercise or fire.

The person injured after a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training went wrong has died, Miami-Dade Police said Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau is investigating, along with arson detectives and the state's fire marshal.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she wants a full investigation into the incident.

"We have to understand exactly what happened which requires a full investigation which I have requested because this should not have happened," she said.