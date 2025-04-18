Florida State University

Victim of FSU shooting identified as campus dining employee from Miami-Dade County

Robert Morales was working for dining services at FSU, but was originally from Miami-Dade County.

NBC6 has learned that one of the two people killed in the shooting at Florida State University was a South Florida native.

People close to the family identified him as Robert Morales. Morales died after a gunman opened fire on Friday on the university campus. One other man was killed and at least six others were wounded.

Morales was working for dining services at FSU, but was originally from Miami-Dade County. According to his LinkedIn page, he has held that job since 2015.

According to posts on X, he is survived by a wife and daughter.

"Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life," one of the post reads, followed by family photos.

Then in another post, the same user said: "You deserved better Robert. Thank you for being in my life."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

