Victim of hit-and-run shoots suspect who crashed into his parked car in SW Miami-Dade

An early morning hit-and-run turned into a shooting in SW Miami-Dade that left one man injured and another detained, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man crashed his car into a parked vehicle at the Village at Dadeland condo complex and fled the scene.

When the owner of the vehicle went to check on his parked car, the man who ran into the car returned to the scene.

Police said the owner of the car felt like the man was going to do something to him and shot the man who hit his car.

The suspect of the hit-and-run was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, but the victim, now the shooter, was detained on the scene.

Miami-Dade Police have not released the identities of the men involved or if the owner of the crashed vehicle will be facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for details.