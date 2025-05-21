A man was shot on Wednesday after police said he confronted a group of people breaking into his vehicle in Little Havana.

The scene unfolded at around 2:13 a.m. at two locations: 1243 Southwest 8th Street, an address which corresponds to a Navarro pharmacy, and 910 Southwest 10th Avenue.

The victim observed two or three men breaking into his vehicle, when he confronted and followed them, according to Miami police.

At some point, shots were fired and the victim was hit in the arm, police said. They did not describe if there was an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.