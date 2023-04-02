Victim Speaks Out After Being Knocked Unconscious in Fort Lauderdale Hit-And-Run, Driver Still at Large

Alexander Romanenko says all he remembers is laying on the ground after he was knocked off his moped by a hit-and-run driver Friday night.

“All I remember is everyone around me getting out of their car and the paramedics putting me on the stretcher to go to the hospital,” Romanenko said.

He says the crash happened around 9:30 pm on Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Romanenko says he was on his way home from work when surveillance video shows a blue Prius crash into the back of his moped.

Video shows the driver switching lanes, then speeding off.

“It hurts because I can’t believe someone would just leave someone else there like that,” he said.

Romanenko says although he doesn’t look hurt, he says he has bruises and sprains all over his body.

“The whiplash is pretty bad up and down the neck, a really bad headache,” he said. “It’s pounding, can’t sleep at night.”

He says he’s sharing his story to make sure the driver doesn’t hit anyone else.

“Maybe we can catch them before they hit someone else,” Romanenko said.