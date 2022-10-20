Victim Speaks Out After Doctor Takes Plea Deal in 80s Child Rape Case

Gentry Fry kept a painful secret for more than 40 years.

But in 2022, he chose to break his silence on how he was raped by a then-medical student back when he was a child.

And just over a year ago, that decision led to Georgia doctor Thomas Wyatt being extradited to Miami and booked in jail on felony charges of child rape.

"I feel such a passion about reaching other victims like me, because I went through the gauntlet," Fry said. "I went through the wringer of how far down the scale childhood PTSD can take an adult if they don't deal with it."

Last week, Wyatt plead guilty to sexual battery charges as part of a plea deal.

That guilty plea was set into motion by Fry and other victims who decided to come forward last summer.

"In that moment, anybody with half a heart would have done what I did," he said. "I don't feel like I'm a hero at all. I feel like I did what any decent person would have done."

Wyatt was a medical student at the time of the crimes and was living in the Miami-Dade neighborhood where Fry grew up in the 1980s.

Fry said Wyatt raped and molested him and some of his neighborhood friends when they were young children.

He chose to come forward with his story last year after finding a disturbing online review left behind by one of Wyatt's patients that said, "I didn't trust him with my son, he was inappropriate."

"1980 is when I was molested, and that review was in 2016," he said. "That's 36 years that he was out there."

As part of the deal, Wyatt will spend two years in community control supervision, which is essentially house arrest. He’ll then spend the following 15 years on probation.

Fry said it's not the justice he'd planned for — but it's justice, nonetheless.

"It does feel like justice to the grown-up Gentry, to the 50-year-old Gentry that's standing here. It's justice because I understand why the plea agreement had to happen the way it did," he said. "But the little 8-year-old boy in me, the kid in that photo, he doesn't think justice was done."

As part of the plea agreement, Wyatt must register as a sex offender, surrender his medical license, and is no longer allowed to practice medicine in the United States.

NBC 6 reached out to the state attorney’s office for comment but have not heard back.