‘He needs to pay for what he's done': Victim's family speaks after violent dispute with neighbor in Hialeah

A Hialeah family is relieved their loved one is alive after a dispute between neighbors turned violent.

Bandaged up and with a tube connected to the bullet wound on his chest, Jose Humberto Carrazana, 18, is thankful to be alive.

His grandmother, Antonia Ayllor, was at the hospital Thursday equally as thankful but angry with the man who put him in the hospital.

“He needs to pay for what he’s done, there’s no conscience, there’s no love, we’re living in difficult times,” Ayllor said.

Justo Arrate Rodriguez, 66, went before a judge Wednesday and was denied bond.

He’s facing attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm for the Jan. 30 incident on East 8th Lane in Hialeah.

A dispute over parking led to a shooting in Hialeah that left a teen hospitalized and his 66-year-old neighbor arrested, police said.

After Carrazana was shot, his sister rushed him to Hialeah Hospital before he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

“All that was on my mind was that I had to get to the hospital because I knew that the rescues always take long,” she said. “If I would’ve waited there, my brother, he wouldn’t have made it.”

Another one of the victim’s siblings, who didn’t want to be identified, said it’s not the first time they’ve had a run-in with Arrate.

“He was always screaming and offending everyone, so we really didn’t pay attention to him until that day that he started offending absolutely everyone,” said the victim’s sister. “He would always come outside with his gun for no reason he would just look through the whole neighborhood with his gun in his pocket.”

Miami-Dade Corrections Justo Jorge Arrate-Rodriguez

No one expected their neighbor to use a gun to solve a dispute over parking.

One of the victim’s sisters described the chaos that unfolded after the shooting.

“He was under a tree aiming at our house aiming to shoot everybody else, my mom had thrown herself to the ground my sister was hiding in back of the car, everyone was hiding,” she said.

Carrazana remains at Ryder Trauma Center where he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Arrate remains behind bars. The victim’s family hopes he stays there for a long time.

“The same way he did this to my grandson, he could do it to someone else,” Ayllor said.

The victim’s family said the defendant has a court date on Monday. Several family members plan to be there and testify as witnesses.