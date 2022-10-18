Victims Identified as Plane Removed From Miramar Home After Fatal Crash

Officials have identified the two men who were killed when a small plane crashed into a house in Miramar Monday.

Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane went down in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, Miramar Police officials said Tuesday.

The plane had just taken off from nearby North Perry Airport when it went down in a neighborhood around 11:40 a.m.

The plane appeared to have hit some power lines and clipped the roof of another home as it went down. No one who was on the ground or in the home was injured.

A crane was brought to the scene Tuesday to remove the damaged aircraft, which was left partially on the home's roof, nose down.

The resident of the home was still waiting Tuesday morning to get back inside.

"We still don’t have access to the house, we don’t know when they’re going to take it out," said Manyereni Moreno, who was in a home with her 2-year-old child when the plane crashed into it. "We are waiting for someone from aviation department comes here. And it depends on them."

Moreno said Monday she heard the impact on her roof while playing with her child.

“I was in my bedroom with my baby and I just heard a big noise. I thought it was a transformer but I grabbed the baby and ran out and then from outside I saw the airplane on top of my house. It was really scary," Moreno said. "I was born today again. I would have died right there with my baby. I’m glad that we’re alive."

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are looking into the crash. It appears an engine failure may have happened at a low altitude, experts said.

A total of 14 crashes have taken place after takeoff from North Perry Airport in the last five years, with the most recent one coming in March 2021 when a plane crash involving a car killed two people.

"When the airport was initially built with North Perry during the 40s, there’s nobody around," said a woman named Elaine who lives in the neighborhood. "I don’t know what needs to be done, but something has to be because this is happening too frequently."