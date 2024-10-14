Victims of Hialeah hit-and-run were elderly couple who were walking to play lottery: Daughter

A Hialeah woman is grieving after she identified her parents as the victims of a deadly hit-and-run Sunday.

The elderly couple, 87-year-old Julio Hernandez, and Manuela Hernandez, 84, went out Sunday evening to play the lottery, but they never returned home.

The incident happened in the area of 8th Avenue and 47th Street Sunday night.

"They had just finished eating around 6:30 p.m. and went to play the lottery nearby," their daughter Maria told NBC6. "I went to their house two minutes later, noticed they weren't there and went to go look for them. When I saw the police, I ran over, but they were already gone."

Authorities said a dark colored SUV was driving south on 8th Avenue, when the driver hit and killed the couple who was trying to cross the street and drove off.

On Monday, Hialeah detectives arrested 47-year-old Susej Calcines in connection to the fatal hit-and-run.

Susej Calcines

Calcines has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.