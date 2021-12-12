Surfside

Victims of Surfside Collapse Honored With Memorial Plaque

Neptune Memorial Reef will install a memorial plaque in honor of the victims of the Surfside condo collapse on Sunday

Divers at Neptune Memorial Reef will install a memorial plaque on Sunday afternoon to honor the 98 victims of the Surfside condo collapse.

The underwater columbarium, located a few miles off the coast of Key Biscayne in Miami, will be adding the plaque to their expansive underwater sanctuary.

The plaque will commemorate the 98 victims who perished when Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside on Jun. 24.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and families of the victims will board a passenger boat departing from the Miami Beach Marina to install the memorial plaque in the reef. 

Manny Guara, managing director of several funeral homes in the Miami area, lost four family members in the collapse. He will also be in attendance to honor his loved ones. 

“As our community continues to grieve and begin the long healing process from the tragedy at Champlain Towers South, the Neptune Memorial Reef is committed to ensuring the lives lost will always be remembered,” said Michael Tabers, community resource director at Neptune Memorial Reef. “Our mission has always been ‘creating life, after life.’” 

